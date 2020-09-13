Kanawha commission continues COVID-19 pandemic prep as numbers worsen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the commission continues preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic as case numbers continue to increase in the county.

Kanawha County remains orange on the county alert system map, although its daily rate of cases is increasing closer to the mark to push the county to the red category, the highest rating possible.

Carper told WCHS-AM the commission is not letting up on taking the pandemic seriously.

“You never heard us say that in fall and winter, things would be better,” he said. “We have planned for the worst. Frankly, I’m fearful about what easily could happen. We need to work as hard as we can to do what we can.”

Part of the commission’s response includes supporting local first responders; the commission last week approved $455,000 for volunteer fire and police departments. Another effort is what Carper described as a “bunker” of personal protective equipment.

“We have bought and stored 80-something thousand surgical masks, 35,000 N-95 masks, tons of gloves and other equipment to further support our first responders,” he said.

Carper said the “bunker” is the county’s third supply depot.

“I will never depend on a supply chain from China, the state, the federal government or anybody else totally,” he added. “We’ve got to have that at some point, but in the meantime, we’ve got to have extra supplies.”

Kanawha County passed 50 deaths associated with the pandemic last Friday.