Kanawha commission clarifies ATV policy in wake of state law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will continue preventing all-terrain vehicles on paved roads in unincorporated areas but will allow other vehicles as permitted under state law.

The commission on Thursday issued a statement on a state law that went into effect in June; Senate Bill 690, which the state Legislature passed earlier this year, allows special purpose vehicles on certain paved roads.

The street-legal vehicles must be licensed and insured.

Commission President Kent Carper said when the commission passed its ATV ordinance in 2004, no such vehicles existed.

“We looked at exactly what our ordinance said, and we determined, sensibly I believe, that vehicles that have a license plate, have a licensed driver and have insurance are not controlled by the ordinance we wrote 16 years ago,” he said.

Carper said the ordinance does create problems, noting noise pollution and vehicles on highways. He added, however, the response to the coronavirus pandemic is the commission’s leading concern.

“If we get enough complaints and there are a lot of problems, we might take a look at it,” he said. “We’re in a situation right now where we’re keeping our eye on important things.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said the law may benefit unincorporated areas, and he has heard from residents and small business owners about recreational opportunities.