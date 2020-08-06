Kanawha commission chamber named to honor Shores

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission honored Commissioner Hoppy Shores before its Thursday meeting with a dedication of the commission’s chamber.

The Henry “Hoppy” Shores Courtroom recognizes Shores, who will leave the commission at the end of the year after 42 years serving on the body. Shores will leave office as the longest-serving commissioner in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said it will be difficult to replace Shores, noting his leadership on recreation and youth-related issues.

“He cares about their education, he cares about them being active in sports, he cares about them having proper recreation,” he said. “He’s just that kind of person.”

Carper, as a child living on Charleston’s West Side, learned about Shores and his athletic achievements at Stonewall Jackson High School. Carper on Thursday said Shores also became known for his positivity.

“He always gives you hope, and in these uncertain times, Hoppy’s absolute outlook and belief that things will be better brings a smile to everyone’s face,” he said.

Two former members of the commission — state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom — also attended Thursday’s ceremony. Carper announced Gov. Jim Justice named Shores a distinguished West Virginia and the Kanawha County Commission has recognized Shores as a distinguished citizen.

Democrat Mark Hunt and Republican Lance Wheeler are the candidates for Shores’ seat.