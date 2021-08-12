Kanawha commission approves vaccination incentive program for local school teams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved two measures at its meeting Thursday aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county.

The commission voted to approve Kanawha TEAM (Together Every Activity Matters) Vaccinate which is a program that encourages students at county universities and the public and private middle and high schools to get the vaccine. The commission also approved via a vote to give the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department $50,000 towards vaccination efforts.

“Ultimately is what we are trying to do is get kids vaccinated. I don’t care if they are varsity football, JV football, show choir. I want them vaccinated because we have seen what happens when they are not vaccinated,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said during the meeting.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango

According to a tweet sent out by the county on Thursday, all sports teams, cheer squads, bands, show choirs, and other extracurricular teams will receive financial incentives in the way of $2,500 to their booster programs or school if 90% of their team participants get vaccinated.

American Rescue Plan funds will be used to pay for this program, the commission said.

Salango added that teams ask the commission for funding all the time and this is a good way to earn it.

“They are going to get this program. They can come together, raise the money and use it for the benefit of the team, benefit the school,” he said.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said at the meeting that 90% was the right number.

“I didn’t want a situation where one individual’s choice was preventing the money from going to the whole team. That’s why we set it at 90 percent. We believe the 90 percent number will be attainable for not just most of them but maybe all of them,” he said.

Following the Kanawha TEAM funding passage, the commission then passed a funding request from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for $50,000 for assistance with an education campaign, PSA’s, and social media campaigns for COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Commission President Kent Carper said vaccines save lives, period.

“I am sick of people arguing about something that has saved countless lives in this country. I am tired of it, I am fed up with it that this business is such as inconvenience. We didn’t have vaccinations last year,” Carper said.

According to the state DHHR dashboard on Thursday, 68% of the county’s population of 12 years of age and older have received the vaccine.