Kanawha commission approves COLA, reports financial numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Full-time Kanawha County employees will receive a 1.6% raise at the start of the year as the Kanawha County Commission additionally reports its finances are well.

Commissioners last week approved the cost-of-living adjustment, the first adjustment since July 2017. The adjustment will cost the county around $370,000.

“The county is doing very well financially, and we’re pleased we’re able to give our employees and much-needed bump,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

The commission studied the issue before determining the pay raise was appropriate.

“It just so happens that the county’s finances are in very good shape,,” Salango added.

A decrease in the county’s jail bill and increase in coal severance has helped Kanawha County, which has a $57 million budget.

“Our revenues have increased. We’ve been focusing on economic development, focusing on bringing in revenue, and that’s paid off,” Salango noted.

The pay raise will go into effect on Jan. 15.