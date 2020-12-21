Kanawha commission approves $200K for park improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission last week approved spending up to $200,000 for capital improvements at Kanawha County parks.

The commission unanimously supported the expenditure. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noted Commissioner Hoppy Shores requested equipment be replaced.

The Dec. 17 meeting was the final for Shores, who opted not to run for reelection after 42 years with the commission.

“The items aren’t that ritzy or exciting,” Carper said. “Tractors, plows, lawnmowers, things like that.”

Carper said it is the biggest capital improvement to the park system in the last decade.