Kanawha commission addressing Suddenlink complaints

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County is acting in response to residents’ calls about Suddenlink’s cable service.

The Kanawha County Commission last week announced a new process for handling complaints regarding cable from Suddenlink in unincorporated areas with the possibility of the company being fined for multiple identical complaints.

Through the system, the county will record complaints and communicate with Suddenlink about ways to improve service.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the new system stems from calls the county receives about Suddenlink’s cable.

“You don’t have to hear from me how bad it is and how frustrating it is. You can’t get anybody on the telephone,” he said. “We now have the ability to at least get their attention.”

A second complaint on an issue could result in a fine worth up to $1,000.

Carper said the county is not going into the relationship “ham-fisted,” noting a willingness to talk to Suddenlink about improving its cable service. County representatives will also meet with Suddenlink four times a year to discuss changes.

“I think if we’re even a tenth successful in this, that’s an improvement,” he said.

The county cannot address issues regarding internet access because of limitations by state law, but Carper said he believes cable improvements will result in improved internet service.