Kanawha collisions claim 2 lives

BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va. — Two men were killed in separate traffic collisions Monday night in Kanawha County.

Authorities said Charles Keith Asbury, 37 of Charleston, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 south that happened at around 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County deputies said it appears Asbury was watching videos on his phone when he ran his car into a flat-bed tractor trailer traveling in the same direction. The truck driver was not injured.

Southbound traffic had to be detoured between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals for a few hours while an investigation took place.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian that occurred at around 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 119 in the Clendenin area.

A driver of a jeep says Warren “Wyatt” Young, 20, of Elkview was walking with his back toward traffic at around 9 p.m.near Arbuckle Road when he hit him. The driver says he couldn’t avoid the collision. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

A county ambulance crew told deputies it passed through the area just minutes earlier and almost hit Young.

Deputies have filed no charges at this time. An autopsy has been ordered.