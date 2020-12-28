Kanawha clerk McCormick released from hospital following treatment for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick has been released from the hospital following complications of testing positive for COVID-19.

McCormick released a statement on Monday stating that she had been released from the hospital on Saturday evening, following a two-week stay.

Vera McCormick

“I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers I received from my family, the community and the Courthouse family. Many people checked on me during my hospital stay, as well as checked on my husband to make sure he had everything he needed. We are forever grateful,” McCormick said in a statement.

“While it was difficult spending the holiday away from my husband, I was happy to be home and with my husband the day after Christmas. I will continue to recuperate at home until I am fully recovered. My staff has done an excellent job in ensuring that the office has continued to operate at its normal capacity. I am truly thankful for a hardworking, dedicated staff.”

McCormick announced on December 17 that she was hospitalized. She said she remained in daily contact with her office through Deputy Clerk David Dodd and ensured that the County Clerk’s Office remained functional and the public was receiving the assistance it needs.