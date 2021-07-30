Kanawha City wreck under investigation, baby injured

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man is hospitalized after wrecking a car going the wrong way as he approached a busy bridge in Charleston at a few minutes before 10 a.m. Friday.

Bruce Hargis

Photo/CPD

Charleston police said Bruce Hargis, 35, had taken the car from a gas pump at the Go-Mart in Kanawha City a few minutes earlier. There was a 7-month-old baby in the backseat.

Police said they first thought the situation was a carjacking but have since learned it was not. The incident appears to be connected to something that happened in Mingo County where a criminal investigation is underway. Deputies there said Hargis will be charged with malicious wounding and kidnapping after stabbing a man identified as Shane Nelson in the community of Dingess. He then allegedly forced the woman to drive him to Charleston.

Police said an officer spotted the vehicle Hargis was driving through Kanawha City moments after the emergency call was made. Hargis tried to get away and started going the wrong direction on the 35th Street Bridge when he struck an approaching motorist head-on.

Hargis, that motorist and the 7-month-old baby were all injured. The baby suffered a minor head injury. Hargis and the other driver are both in stable condition.

Hargis has so far been charged with Fleeing DUI, DUI with minor, DUI causing Injury, One Way Violation, Red Light Violation, Failure to Maintain Control, Destruction of Property, Seatbelt Violation, and Petit Larceny.

He’s expected to be arraigned after he’s released from the hospital.