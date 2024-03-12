Kanawha City house hit by gunfire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in Kanawha City.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said there were multiple calls to Metro 911 about gunfire around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Nobody was injured, but police say close to six shots were fired at a home near 52nd Street and Virginia Avenue.

“Two occupants inside the residence, we spoke to them and they have no idea why their house would have been shot up,” said Hazelett.

Police quickly responded and pulled over a vehicle in the area. The driver turned out to be a DoorDash delivery driver who had information.

“He said as he was making his delivery he heard the shots being fired and saw a dark sedan leaving the area with no headlights on,” Hazelett said.

Police are asking residents of the area to check their ring cameras or other surveillance to see if they can help provide information leading to the identity of a shooter.

Investigators said six to eight shots were fired and two hit the home on 52nd Street. There were no injuries reported.