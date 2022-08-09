Kanawha City building damaged by fire, demolition to take place

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A building along MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City is set to be torn down after a Tuesday morning fire.

The blaze, which broke out shortly before 10 a.m., occurred in a vacant two-story building located between the former Hooter’s restaurant and Captain D’s.

Heavy flames and smoke were showing when Charleston firefighters arrived on the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Traffic will detoured around the building while the demolition it taking place Wednesday afternoon.

There was no initial word on what may have started the fire.