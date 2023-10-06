Kanawha-Charleston Humane recovers over 30 animals from a Sissonville residence following a child neglect case arrest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association took in a hoard of various animals a couple of days ago, all of which come from the same residence in a Sissonville community following a recent child neglect case arrest.

The five adopted children of Ronald Lantz and Jeanne Whitefeather, who had been living on Cheyanne Lane in Sissonville for several months before their arrest Monday, were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services. Two of the children were found living in a shed on the property, malnourished and with no proper bathroom facilities.

In addition, a total of 37 animals were found at the residence which the humane society assisted in recovering.

“Our humane officers went out and helped as well as a lot of our staff went out there and helped bring in a variety of animals,” Volunteer Coordinator at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Hannah Gardner said on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Friday.

Gardner confirmed a total of 19 cats, 6 dogs, 7 rabbits, 2 tanks of fish, and 3 wallabies were recovered from the residence.

According to the humane association’s Facebook page, all of the animals were in various stages of health, some needing immediate medical attention and antibiotics.

Gardner said they have gotten a lot of questions about the wallabies. She said the humane association plans to send the wallabies to an animal rescue center elsewhere and so they will not be up for adoption.

While Garner said it’s technically legal to have wallabies in West Virginia with permit, she advises against it considering the complexity in getting such animals as well as the proper care it takes in owning them.

“I was told that we’re like one of two states that it’s legal to do that, but don’t go and do it especially if you don’t know about this,” Gardner said.

The FB page said the sudden intake of so many animals has left them running thin on resources and the humane society is now asking for donations. Specifically, they ask for Purina Cat Chow, wet food (dog and cat), disposable gloves, paper towels, and trash bags.