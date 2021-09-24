Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association set for adoption event to honor late CPD officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is set to hold an adopt-a-pet event on Saturday in honor of late Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson and her love of animals.

Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in December of last year, worked as a humane officer before joining the Charleston Police Department. Her birthday is on Saturday.

Sarah Tolley, Community Engagement Manager for Kanawha-Charleston Human Association told 580-WCHS a recent t-shirt fundraiser helped cover adoption fees for the event. Fees will be waived on Saturday for adult dogs, cats and kittens.

Adoption fees are normally $95 for dogs and $75 for cats and kittens. Tolley said the animals come with most medications including up-to-date vaccinations and flea/tick.

The event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Greenbrier Street will be birthday event-themed.

“We have tons of balloons, tons of treat bags for everyone. We will have cupcakes and pupcakes. It will be fun for everybody,” Tolley said.

This is not the first time the association has held an event in honor of Johnson. Tolley said an event in December resulted in 50 animals being adopted and a “Cassie’s Love Continues” event in February resulted in 60 to 70 animals being adopted.

“People love animals and people love our community. So when the two things combine, we see a great turnout,” Tolley said.