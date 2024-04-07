Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association gets emergency funding from commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is sending a $15,000 emergency check to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association to help with their expenses stemming from the recent damages that the building endured when a rental truck drove into it late last month.

Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Bethany Hively met with commissioners last week. She said she was on vacation when she heard about what had happened at the animal shelter.

“We are back on our feet though,” Hively said. “All the animals and staff are okay and that’s what matters the most.

Thankfully, last Tuesday’s storm did not affect the building too much.

No major repairs have been made yet to the building on Greenbrier Street in Charleston. Hively said a structural engineer is expected to be at the animal shelter on Monday to assess the building and determine what part of the kennel area can be used to bring animals back.

“We’ll have a better understanding of how many animals we can bring back into the animal shelter and we’ll also be able to move forward with reconstruction,” said Hively.

The humane association has been in close contact with their insurance company too. Hively is projecting repairs to the building to cost at least $100,000.

The group has gotten two quotes to repair their HVAC system which is a major issue at the moment with the facility. Hively said the air conditioners they have there are around 20 years old and need to be replaced. The building is currently using temporary air conditioners.

The $15,000 emergency check will go towards repairing the HVAC system and other expenses that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has. Hively said there have been numerous people and organizations make donations to the animal shelter and help foster the animals that were displaced.

“Our community has really stepped up and helped us out,” Hively told commissioners Thursday.