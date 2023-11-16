Kanawha-Charleston Health Department welcomes new Mobile Health Unit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will now be able to serve the community’s health needs on the go.

Representatives with the Kanawha County Commission, The City of Charleston, and state and federal officials joined up with officials from KCHD and the West Virginia Health Department Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon for KCHD’s new Mobile Health Unit.

KCHD Health Officer, Dr. Steven Eshenaur said the 40-foot custom-built vehicle will allow the health department staff to more easily take their services throughout Kanawha County, including the more rural and farther-reaching areas.

“We only have the single location for the health department here in downtown Charleston and that’s not always convenient for our clients who live in, whether it’s the eastern parts, northern parts, southern, or western portion of the county that may have transportation difficulties, so this will bring the ability to have mobile clinics and go to where our clients are to best serve them,” Dr. Eshenaur said.

The mobile unit cost the health department just under $600,000, which was raised through a combination of both private and federal funding from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and an Enhancing Laboratory Capacity grant. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority provided guidance in the design of the unit.

Eshenaur said the RV-style unit was ordered during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, in October 2020, when such an addition was most needed. However, despite some delay with getting it here, he said it continues to be a needed asset to the community.

He said it will not only bring on-the-go resources and services in the continuous battle against Covid, but it will help with other health needs, as well.

“Our primary goal with this clinic is to provide immunization services whether it be flu, RSV, Covid, etc., to the communities that most need it,” he said.

The mobile unit features smaller bump out units that expand to make two full exam rooms, and small consultation areas for health providers to talk with clients one-on-one.

Eshenaur said it’s all about providing accessibility to public health services.

“Because it it difficult for those who may have transportation difficulties to get into the downtown Charleston area,” Eshenaur said.