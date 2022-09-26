Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to host after-hours clinic for first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a special after-hours clinic to serve area first responders on Tuesday.

The First Responder Cruise-Thru Clinic will take place Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) location at 108 Lee Street E. in Charleston.

KCHD officials say anyone working, on duty or off duty, in the first-responder community is welcome. Immediate family members, retirees and volunteers are welcome, too. Participants should bring their vaccination cards.

“We understand the critical role our first responders play in Kanawha County’s communities,” said KCHD’s Health Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur, D.O. in a release. “So, we’re just going to say thank you with a few quick shots to the arm. It’s flu season and COVID-19 isn’t finished with us quite yet, so we’d like to make it as easy as possible for our first responders – and their immediate families – to get the new COVID-19 Bivalent Booster and the flu shot – as soon as possible.”

According to the health department, it’s safe to take both shots the same day.

Lalena Price, the Public Information Officer for the KCHD told 580-WCHS that it’s important to protect first responders because of their daily lives.

“They are at-risk and if they are sick and don’t know it, they can pass it on to other people. So if we can protect them, we can protect a lot of people,” Price said.

During the week, KCHD’s clinic is open to all walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Appointments are required for other KCHD clinical services.