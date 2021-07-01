Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports no new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in more than a year, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported no new cases of the coronavirus.

The local pandemic response began in March 2020, in which health officials have identified 15,667 total cases.

There are 60 active coronavirus cases in Kanawha County as of Thursday.

“This is amazing news,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s executive director and health officer. “As a community, we came together to fight this pandemic. It shows vaccinations work.”

The health department will have a walk-in clinic Friday at its office located at 108 Lee St. in Charleston. Shots will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.