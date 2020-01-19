Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offering flu shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With schools and government offices closed Monday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be open and offering flu shots.

Health officials will be operating a flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location at 108 Lee St. E. The event comes amid widespread flu being reported in West Virginia and 32 other states.

“We do want to advise the public if you have not had the flu shot yet at this point, please do so,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“The kids are out of school. If they haven’t had their flu shots, please bring them by. We’re happy to see everyone.”

The health department will be offering flu shots for free to anyone with no insurance or with a high cost that cannot be met.

“We want to remove the financial barriers as any barriers for people to be able to come in on a holiday and get that flu shot,” Young said.

Young noted it takes two weeks for the flu shot to go into effect, but it is one of the best defenses against the flu.