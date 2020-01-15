Kanawha-Charleston health board voting Thursday on vaping policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health is scheduled to vote Thursday on an ordinance banning the use of electronic cigarettes and similar devices in public places.

The ordinance, if approved, would treat e-cigarettes like cigarettes and similar tobacco products under Kanawha County’s Clean Indoor Air Act, prohibiting vaping in places such as restaurants and retail stores.

The board opened a public comment period on the proposal on Dec. 12.

County sanitary officials would be responsible for checking if restaurants remove patrons violating the ordinance as well as if businesses placed signs asking people to not vape.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Building.