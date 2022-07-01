Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health thanks Young for leading health department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health on Friday issued a statement thanking Dr. Sherri Young for her work as health officer and executive director.

Young led the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for three years. She left the agency to focus on a new role as associate chief medical officer to the CAMC Health Network.

“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is better positioned to meet the challenges of a post-pandemic world thanks to Dr. Young’s leadership during the COVID-19 crisis,” board president Jeremy Nelson said.

“Dr. Young’s initial enthusiasm for the role transitioned to a ‘boots on the ground’ approach, often taking her to remote parts of the county, whether she was facing the COVID-19 pandemic or the HIV epidemic. She was — and is — known for her compassionate care for all of Kanawha County’s citizens, and we are grateful for her work.”

Dt. Steven Eshenaur succeeded Young as health officer and executive director.