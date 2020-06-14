Kanawha canvass begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The canvassing of the ballots from last Tuesday’s primary election begins Monday morning in Kanawha County.

The county commission, sitting as the Board of Canvassers, is scheduled to begin work at 7 a.m.

The canvass is taking on a little more significance this year because of the high number of mail-in absentee ballots submitted because of the pandemic. More than 30,000 Kanawha County voters requested absentee ballots but only approximately 24,200 returned them.

The Kanawha County Clerk’s Office said 701 ballots came in the mail after the election and about 80 of them were postmarked for June 10, the day after the election. State law prohibits those from being counted.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper believes many of the voters dropped their ballots in the mail in time but didn’t get the proper postmark.

“They are taxpayers, property owners in most cases, they simply put their ballot in the post office but the post office doesn’t mark them until the next day,” Carper said.

Absentee ballots with the June 9 postmark received through Monday can still be counted.

Kanawha County also has about 1,000 provisional ballots. Carper said most of those come from pollworkers.

“Probably 60 to 70 percent,” Carper said.

Some provisional ballots could be from voters who received a ballot in the mail but changed their minds and voted in person on election day.

Kanawha County will likely have one of the largest canvasses because of its size. It could have an impact on the Democratic race for attorney general where Del. Isaac Sponaugle leads Sam Brown Petsonk about about 700 votes.