Kanawha BOE set to vote on reentry plan on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is set to vote on a school reentry plan at its Monday meeting.

The vote is being described on the agenda as a choice between “Full in Person Learning” or “the Blended Learning Model.”

“B. Re-Entry Discussion

Recommended Motion: I move the Board approve the Kanawha County

School’s re-entry plan of_______________(either “Full in Person Learning”

or “the Blended Learning Model”), along with a KCS Schoology option and

WVDE Virtual option, as discussed in this meeting, and which will be made

a part of a full plan for re-entry.”

School reentry plans for each county are due to the state department of education by August 14. The plan for public schools in West Virginia remains to begin on Tuesday, September 8 with five days a week, in-person classes.

KCS Superintendent Tom Williams previously told 580-WCHS that he remains hopeful for a five day school week but knows things can change with the pandemic.

Williams said there is no doubt among administrators, teachers and students that the goal and the want are to return to the physical classroom. He said students will have a harder time learning critical skills if fully remote.

The board meeting is set for 4 p.m.