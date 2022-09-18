Kanawha BOE opposes passage of Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has given unanimous approval to a resolution that opposes the passage of Amendment 2 in the November General Election.

The measure, if approved, would open the door for the legislature to reduce or eliminate some property taxes including personal property taxes and the equipment and inventory tax.

Most of the revenue produced by the taxes currently goes to counties, with most of that going to county school systems.

Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams said approval of Amendment 2 could take “significant funds away from our school system.”

“I think would behoove our board to support this resolution (against the amendment),” Williams said before the BOE voted last week.

The resolution says the school system could lose up to $19 million a year if the amendment is approved.

Lawmakers who support the resolution have said school funding will not be reduced. The legislature is mandated to fund schools fairly and equitably.

Williams said opposition has been growing.

“The county commission has already passed a resolution and I know several others have as well. The governor has also come out against this amendment,” Williams said.

The November election ballot in Kanawha County will also include a vote to renew the county school system’s five-year excess levy. BOE member Becky Jordan said it’s important the school system eliminates any confusion between the excess levy vote and Amendment 2.