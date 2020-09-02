Kanawha BOE meeting Thursday to discuss school re-entry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education will meet Thursday to discuss the school system’s re-entry plan following concerns about the availability of personal protective equipment.

The West Virginia Education Association and the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers are questioning if schools are safe for instruction when the school year begins Tuesday.

“My concern is that we’re really not ready,” WVEA President Dale Lee told MetroNews on Wednesday.

The board tweeted the school system has allocated $427,053 for coronavirus-related expenditures, in which more than $250,000 has been spent. The board also noted additional funding is needed.

The purchased equipment includes disposable face masks, gloves, touchless thermometers and alcohol wipes.

Maintenance workers have also provided schools with more than 200 sneeze guards.

The board’s meeting is scheduled for noon.

Kanawha County Schools on Wednesday launched a coronavirus tracking tool to record active coronavirus cases among employees. Three employees of Chamberlain Elementary, Shoals Elementary and Cedar Grove Middle schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the schools remain open.

“As we draw closer to the beginning of the school year, we know that we will not be immune to COVID-19 cases, but we also know that we will do everything within our power to keep our staff and students safe, and also be transparent with the public,” Superintendent Tom Williams said in a statement.

“We are taking all steps possible to keep our school community healthy and we appreciate all those who understand that we are all in this together and must support one another in following all guidance from medical professionals as we approach the first day of school.”

Kanawha County remains in the orange county of the statewide county alert system, meaning schools would only be allowed to have virtual lessons.