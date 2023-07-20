Kanawha BOE approves several school improvement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved bids for several school improvement projects at its Thursday evening meeting.

The board will pay ZMM Architects and Engineers $295,000 to design window replacement projects at Horace Mann Middle School and Holz Elementary School. ZMM will also design a breezeway enclosure at Hayes Middle School.

Casto Technical Services will be paid just more than $3 million for HVAC renovations at Chamberlain Elementary School. The funds will come from federal pandemic relief monies.

The school board also approved a $127,000 security service agreement with Mason & Barry Inc. to maintain the school district’s countywide camera system.