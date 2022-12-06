Kanawha BOE approves contracts at Monday meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education okayed a contract Monday to replace the pool at Elk Elementary Center at Mink Shoals.

The board approved the low bid of $1.9 million from Danhill Construction Company.

The board also approved a contract for an HVAC replacement at the county school system’s Regulatory Training Center and Edison Center in South Charleston.

The low bid was $2.5 million from Dougherty Company, Inc. The contract also calls for window replacements at Edison Center.

The BOE approved both bids on a 5-0 vote.