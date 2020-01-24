Kanawha Board of Education begins search process on superintendent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s largest school district is beginning the process of finding a new superintendent.

The Kanawha County Board of Education held a special session on Friday morning to begin the steps of replacing longtime superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring. He announced his retirement earlier this month.

Dr. Howard O’Cull with the West Virginia School Board Association presented to board members suggested options for the selection of a new superintendent. According to the school district, it includes important dates, statutory considerations, methodologies, sample job posting, sample qualification survey and more.

“It’ll set forth the what and how, and a timeline for taking the steps necessary to find a replacement,” Board of Education President Ryan White told 580-WCHS.

“It’ll also give us an estimate of how much it would cost to utilize the state School Board Association.”

According to White, the state School Board Association helped the county 22 years ago in the same process when it hired Duerring. Recently, the body has helped Wood, Braxton and Berkeley counties.

On Friday, a motion was made by the board members, which was accepted, to ask for a formal proposal from O’Cull. They have requested this proposal by Monday and the board will meet again on Wednesday.

White said the board must hire someone by June 1 even though Duerring’s final day is June 30.

“I’m hoping we will get it done well before that,” White said. “I would like to have whoever is in place for a couple of months so Dr. Duerring can help them with the transition.”

White is hoping to get public input on the search into what people want in the next superintendent. A public meeting of that nature has yet to be set up.

He said it’s important to hire the right person in the district of more than 60 schools and dropping enrollment.

“I want someone who is going to be a very strong leader and be able to delegate the responsibilities of the superintendent, which includes a lot of schools,” White said.

“I want a person who can delegate that to the employees and be able to work with community members to ensure the school system is running as it’s needed to.”