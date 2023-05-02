Kanawha and Putnam County high school students join Toyota 4T Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — High school juniors and seniors are getting the opportunity to work for Toyota through a program that’s now tripling in size.

After Kanawha County seniors graduated from the Toyota 4T Academy in its inaugural year in 2022, an event was held Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to recognize the expansion of the two-year program to juniors and seniors in both Kanawha and now Putnam Counties.

The program got started at the Ben Franklin Career Center in Kanawha County, and Assistant Principal of the school, Nicole McCartney said last year’s juniors would now be moving onto seniors in the program.

She said she is proud to see how much it has made a difference to the students.

“In January you could see the lightbulb go off and they’re really excited, and they could see the big picture, they could see what this could get them in the end,” McCartney said.

The program introduces students to Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, giving them first-hand, on-the-job experience assembling engines and transmissions, and serving as a direct path to a potential career at Toyota.

The curriculum includes classes on electrical, pneumatics, hydraulics, robotics, and more.

Plant President at TMMWV, David Rosier said they expect to have about 10 seniors completing the program this year who will be offered jobs at Toyota starting at the end of June.

He said many of the students who didn’t have a solid idea about what they wanted to do after high school prior to entering the program now have their minds made up after visiting the plant in Putnam County.

“For many of them they had a chance to come to the plant and tour and the facility, and for a lot of them they were so impressed with the technology and what they saw inside they decided it was something that they would be really interested in, and the thought of being able to have a good paying, full-time career right here in their backyards was really interesting for a lot of them,” said Rosier.

A Winfield High School junior joining onto the academy, Max Garrett said he is excited for the future possibilities at the facility and the program is a chance to learn the ropes.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to further our education in the trade and get better manufacturing experience for further going down the road,” said Garrett.

After having a passion for cars since he was a little kid, Garrett started gaining interest in the manufacturing aspect of vehicles during his time in the auto-tech program at Putnam Career and Technical Center where he learned the basics of the industry.

He now hopes to get a full-time job working at Toyota when he graduates and is grateful for this opportunity.

“Oh I’m very thankful, I’m thankful they’ve given me the opportunity to come out here and they said they chose me to come out here and show what I can do,” he said.

McCartney said she feels the program is crucial in keeping more young people in the state after high school.

“I mean I think it’s important for our community, for our state, we have several students that continue to leave, so my goal is to show students what we have here in West Virginia, they can stay, they can find a good job, they can raise a family here,” said McCartney.

Seniors in the program receive an hourly wage during their final semester in the program.

Toyota West Virginia established the 4T Academy in the state last year with the help of The Education Alliance, Purdue University’s Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center and Kanawha County Schools.