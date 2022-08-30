Kambara found competent to stand trial

A man charged with murdering his parents in their Kanawha County home has been found competent to stand trial.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted a doctor’s recommendation Tuesday that came after a forensic psychological exam of Takanao Kambara.

Kambara, 28, was previously indicted in connection with the Dec. 31, 2020 deaths of Tsukasa and Claudette Kambara.

The couple was found in bed at their home near Kanawha State Forest in the Loudendale community in Kanawha County. They died of lacerations, authorities said.

Kambara has had three competency evaluations. He’s been a patient at Sharpe Hospital in Weston.

After accepting the latest report Tuesday, Tabit arraigned Kambara and scheduled a trial date for Dec. 5 but first he must undergo a criminal responsibility evaluation that is set for Sept. 20.

The report from the evaluation will be submitted to Tabit before trial and depending on the findings could have an impact on whether a trial will be held.

Kambara’s attorney Ronni Sheets asked Tabit to allow Kambara to be transported back to the South Central Regional Jail for the criminal responsibility evaluation but Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Crane objected. She said Kambara didn’t take his medicine regularly the last time he was at the jail.

“I believe he had one dose out of 50 or 60 that were offered to him and I believe he decompensated rapidly,” Crane said.

Tabit ordered Kambara stay at Sharpe for the upcoming evaluation.