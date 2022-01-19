Kaiser plant in Ravenswood being reclaimed so it can be marketed, delegate says

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The state has been issued a $17 million contract to clean up the former Kaiser Aluminum Plant in Jackson County so it can be marketed, according to Delegate Jonathon Pinson (R-Mason).

Pinson told MetroNews affiliate WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood that the West Virginia Economic Development Authority has came into the site and equipment began moving last week. He also said that the site could be 60% reclaimed within six weeks.

“At some point in there, we will be able to start showing that site, marketing that site. Hopefully, we have another plant or several plants that choose to locate there, build there,” Pinson said.

The delegate said the state will be awarded the cost it takes to reclaim the site before owners are awarded sale of the site, as the site “was left in disarray to the millions of dollars.”

Pinson said he, like many, believes the site is one of the best economic development sites in the state. The plant, which was built in 1957, closed its doors in 2009.

“When that site is reclaimed, you’re looking at several miles of rail, several miles of river, just within a few miles of great interstate. It was told to me a few weeks ago that that site is the best in West Virginia,” Pinson said.