JV dunk shatters backboard; game called off

QUINCY, W.Va. — Riverside and George Washington were supposed to play basketball Tuesday night but the second half of the JV game and the entire varsity game had to be postponed after a dunk shattered a backboard.

It came in the first half of the JV game with the Patriots leading the Warriors 24-20 with 45 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. Riverside missed a shot and Warriors freshman Braydin Ward went up for a two-hand slam. The result was a shattered board.

GW Junior Varsity Coach Todd Hutchinson said he had to do a double take at first.

“Oh man, first thing I was just shocked, like did that really happen … then I was like well I guess the game is over … which was unfortunate because it was actually turning into a pretty good JV game,” he said.

Ward is listed at 6-5 190 pounds.

No one was injured.

The two schools hope to make up the game later this season.