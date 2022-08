CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A male juvenile was taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue on the corner of Glenwood Avenue.

CPD investigators said the victim was shot twice, in the leg and stomach area. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No further information has been released by CPD.