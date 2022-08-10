Juvenile charged in West Side shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death.

Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick.

Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the head at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. He died Sunday at CAMC.

“It was a disturbance type call. He (Hambrick) was arguing with several males, guns were drawn, several shots were fired, and he was struck in the head,” CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett previously told MetroNews.

Police were on the scene within seconds of the first report and managed to catch the car which sped from the scene. There was an original charge of wanton endangerment.

The 17-year-old’s name likely won’t be released until the case is transferred to adult status.