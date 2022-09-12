Juvenile arrested in Aug. 5 shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death.

The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night.

The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.

Hambrick was shot in the head at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in connection with a murder on Charleston’s West Side that happened Friday evening.

Police said Norman Sweeney, 49, was shot and killed in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at around 6:30 p.m. He pronounced dead at the scene.

Sweeney’s death marked the 12th homicide in Charleston in 2022.