Justice won’t do bar ban in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he’s currently not consider a bar ban for Kanawha County despite the county having the most COVID-19 cases.

Justice ordered a bar ban in Monongalia County two weeks ago but said Monday Kanawha County isn’t the same.

“We have had extensive discussions with the docs and everybody in Kanawha County and they assure me they’ve got this under control and this is community spread,” Justice said at his media briefing Monday.

Kanawha County now has 343 active cases more than it had when it was declared a hotspot early in the pandemic.

“It’s not driven by the bars,” Justice said. “They (Kanawha County officials) believe they have this under control and I trust them that we’re going to get through this in Kanawha County.”

Justice extended his initial 10-day bar ban in Monongalia County for another 10 days. It will end at the end of this week.