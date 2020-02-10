Justice, Upson present BRIDGE grant awards to Kanawha County organizations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Executive Director Jill Upson announced grants for 11 Kanawha County organizations on Monday.

Nearly a quarter of a million dollars is headed out in grants as part of a new pilot program that aims to improve health and economic development in underserved communities across the state.

The pair announced the grants under the State Capitol dome for the program called Building Resources In Diverse Geographic Environments (BRIDGE).

A release said BRIDGE is a comprehensive community revitalization effort with a mission of addressing poverty, improving community-wide health, stimulating labor force participation and supporting economic development. The program also aims to combat substance abuse, improve crime rates, and includes neighborhood revitalization.

“We’ve still got all kinds of problems and all kinds of social issues – whether it be this terrible drug epidemic – or all the different things that are going on,” Gov. Justice said at the event. “But I want to do more and more. I want to get something done. That’s what this program is: a chance to get something done to help change lives.”

Individual grants worth up to $25,000 were awarded to 11 local community organizations, nonprofits, and colleges.

Award winners include YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, Minority Health Institute/Marshall University, The Domestic Violence Survivors Support Group, Spotted Owl Healthcare Organization, Fun Fitness Foundation, West Virginia Healthy Kids Families Coalition, Appalachia Service Project, and the Morris Enrichment Center.