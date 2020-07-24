Justice tried to get Blue Jays to come to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays will play their shortened pandemic season home games in Buffalo, New York but West Virginia offered.

Gov. Jim Justice said during his Friday media briefing on the coronavirus that he called Major League Baseball and offered Appalachian Power Park in Charleston as a temporary home for the Blue Jays.

“They decided they’re not going to come to Charleston. We made a run at it,” Justice said.

Justice said he was told by MLB officials that they would let Toronto know of the Charleston option. The Blue Jays were shopping for a home after Canada said it wasn’t going to allow other MLB teams from the U.S. to come to Toronto because of COVID-19.

Justice said Friday he doesn’t regret making the call.

“We continue to offer up West Virginia to each and every person we possibly can or organization,” he said.

Justice has made a few calls to the MLB offices in recent months. His earlier conversations have been aimed at attempting to keep minor league baseball in West Virginia.