Justice scoffs at Goodwin’s special session proposal on homelessness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice went after Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin Thursday a day after Goodwin sent Justice and legislative leaders a letter asking for a special session to deal with homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.

In a five-minute tirade that came during Justice’s media briefing on the coronavirus, Justice, who faced Goodwin’s husband Booth Goodwin in the 2016 primary, said Mayor Goodwin’s proposal was nothing more than a political ploy to cover up her deficiencies as mayor.

“If Amy Goodwin wants to do something–why doesn’t she do something in Charleston?” Justice asked. “Why are we having to walk down the streets and see tragedy all over the place with homeless people sitting on the sidewalks all over the place, needles everywhere, even in our playgrounds, I mean why should we be doing this?”

Justice went on to say Goodwin should use some of the $57 million in federal pandemic relief money Charleston has received to clean-up the city.

Speaking with MetroNews following the briefing, Goodwin said there’s a homeless problem throughout the state and mental health issues that impact each family no matter what Justice says.

“The challenges with mental health, substance use disorder and homelessness across the state are clear,” Goodwin said “Cities in West Virginia are being asked to carry the burden of failing federal and state systems and ignoring and blaming someone else with these failures are exactly what have gotten us to this point in the Mountain State.”

At one point during his comments Justice referred to Goodwin as “Amy baby” which created immediate reaction on social media. Goodwin said unfortunately it wasn’t a shock.

“As the first female mayor of Charleston, I would like to tell you those sexist and hateful remarks don’t happen to women every single day of their working careers but it does. It’s unbelievable still and it shouldn’t exist,” Goodwin said.

Justice did refer to state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch as ‘baby’ later during the briefing.

Goodwin said she’s gotten positive feedback about her plan, some of it as Justice was making his comments.

“I’ve already heard from Republican and Democratic legislators saying, ‘How can I be helpful moving forward.’ For sure, I am so looking forward working with them and the governor’s team, working on these seven proposals and these three pieces of legislation,” Goodwin said.

As MetroNews previously reported, Goodwin’s recommendations include establishing a behavioral health reform council to review care systems in West Virginia, creating 25 additional mental health courts in West Virginia, a pilot program to cover tuition costs and students loans of 100 people interested in the mental health field; and efforts to increase student access to telebehavioral health services in schools, libraries and community centers.

Justice said he’s not impressed with how Charleston has handled homelessness, needles and crime.

“Despite the problems that we see in Charleston every day, half of Mayor Goodwin’s solutions are to replicate the Charleston model all across the state,” Justice said. “Well, why on God’s green earth would we want to do that? Do we want to replicate Charleston all across the state of West Virginia? Are you kidding me?”

Goodwin said she stands by her city’s response.

“What we’ve done in the City of Charleston I’m extremely proud of and if we could duplicate some of the things that we’re doing especially with our CARE team that would be great but here’s the facts, I can get someone to agree to go to recovery but I have no place to take them. The systems are broken,” Goodwin said.

Justice circled back at the close of his briefing to further comment on Goodwin’s proposal.

“We probably got a little animated with Amy Goodwin,” Justice said. “Amy, to be perfectly honest, I think she should pay a whole lot of attention to her city and not be so preoccupied with throwing out some political statement.”

Goodwin said she’s not looking for momentum from Justice’s comments but on the issues themselves.

“I’m not looking for that momentum. I wish people would spend as much time and attention talking about those who are suffering with mental illness as they’re talking about these comments the governor made to me today,” Goodwin said. “I want people to focus on the challenges not because of some flip or sexist or hateful remark the governor made to me.”