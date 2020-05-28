Justice says Charleston law firm providing legal assistance with CARES Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Thursday that Charleston law firm Bailey & Glasser is helping his administration with its response to the CARES Act.

Justice said the additional help is necessary. He said he wants to make sure the state doesn’t miss any of the opportunities is has for federal funding to help with the pandemic response.

“We want to cover every base. We want to make sure we’re able to get every single dollar we can possibly get into our state and leave no stone unturned,” Justice said during his Thursday media briefing.

Bailey & Glasser has provided legal assistance to the administration previously and Justice personally.

“They’re doing a lot of great work and following up on stuff,” Justice said. “We’ve got all of our people in the Department of Revenue working on this.”

The state has received $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding but the current guidelines only allow it to be used for direct expenses created by the pandemic.

Kanawha County is one of eight counties that has turned in expenses to the governor’s office for possible reimbursement.