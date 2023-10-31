Justice fills vacancy in House of Delegates with Spencer resident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice filled a vacancy in the House of Delegates Tuesday with the appointment of a Spencer woman.

Justice named Erica Moore to fill the vacancy in the 15th Delegate District that was created with the recent resignation of Riley Keaton, who took a job in the Justice administration.

Moore, a Republican, works for the City of Spencer. A news release said she’s a WVU graduate and mother of three. Moore and her husband Rick have lived in Roane County for 34 years.

Moore will fill an expired term that stretches to December 2024.

