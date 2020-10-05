Justice, DOT announce paving project for Route 25 in Nitro

NITRO, W.VA. — More than two miles of Route 25 in the Nitro area will be repaved as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity project.

Justice, Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, West Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, and Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt all spoke Monday at a press conference for the work.

“This community deserved what you did, in getting out and voting and voting in a positive way. And off we went in West Virginia,” Justice said on the program.

“If we had not passed the Roads to Prosperity, West Virginia would have never seen the surpluses that we see today, we would have never seen the pay raises for our teachers, the help for our vets, and all the roads that we have fixed all over kingdom come.”

Mayor Casebolt at the podium with Governor Justice to his left and Deputy Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston behind them.

State Route 25 is Nitro’s main road, also known as 1st Avenue, which handles over 16,000 vehicles a day according to the latest figures from the Division of Highways.

“I cannot wait to have this road finished,” Nitro resident Kathy Barr said. “I think this sends a great message for our city. People get off the interstate and into Nitro and they want to come in on a nice road.

“I think we will have more traffic coming in. I think it’s positive for the city and the state.”

The project will begin in a few weeks, according to transportation officials. Casebolt said it is much needed, spanning from the Moose to the pile station.

“Anybody that travels this road regularly knows its in bad disrepair,” Casebolt said.

Joe Stevens contributed to this story