Justice continues to blame water company for gas outage as Mountaineer Gas discovers additional customers without service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice once again took aim at West Virginia American Water Company during his media briefing with reporters on what he believes is the water company’s role in the ongoing natural gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

“What we all, at least I think know, is the water line blows and when it blows, it blows the gas line. If the water line doesn’t blow, we don’t have an issue right now,” Justice said.

He blamed the water company in last week’s briefing for the Nov. 10 incident, Mountaineer Gas has said the power from the break of the high pressure water line bore a hole in its distribution line. Restoration efforts are continuing.

Additional customers impacted

Mountaineer Gas said late Tuesday afternoon that gas service had been restored to 1,000 customers and 90% of the 46-miles of lines impacted by the water have been restored. It’s expected to take another four days to have the full main line system restored.

Mountaineer Gas Senior Vice President Moses Skaff said as more of the main line is restored the company is discovering additional customers impacted by the water who were not part of the original count.

“We know there are a few hundred of them, additional, there may be a little more. As we completely get our gas main restored, we will have a definite count at the end of the day,” Skaff told MetroNews.

The original customer outage number was 1,100.

The gas company will have to check the additional houses house-by-house like they’ve done the others.

The company said 51 crews totaling about 200 workers along with contractors will continue to work through Thanksgiving. Much of the work is now focused on replacing appliances, including furnaces, stoves and hot water tanks, that were damaged when water rushed in through the gas lines.

Charleston leaders send letter to PSC

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and members of Charleston City Council penned a letter to the state Public Service Commission Tuesday asking the PSC to deny the current rate increase requests from West Virginia American and Mountaineer Gas because of what’s happened on the West Side. The separate cases were filed earlier this year before the outage.

“During a time when our families on the West Side are struggling, it is imperative we do everything we can to lessen the burden,” Goodwin said. “As utility rates continue to rise, it becomes more difficult for our families to make ends meet. We strongly urge the PSC to consider our request – especially as we approach winter and the holiday season.”

MORE read letter here

Justice questioned any additional rate hike for West Virginia American Water.

“I can’t imagine that the PSC is going to grant the water company’s request,” Justice said. “From the standpoint of the gas company, I think the gas company has stepped up and done about a good a job that I think maybe they could do.”

Justice also criticized the water company for what he believes is a lack of participation in the restoration efforts.

“The water company ought to be there, first and foremost, in doing anything they could possibly do in being able to help,” Justice said.

Water company responds

West Virginia American Water Senior Manager of Government and External Affairs Megan Hannah told MetroNews Tuesday the company is supporting the efforts.

“West Virginia American Water has engaged with the City of Charleston and has and continues to support the restoration and recovery efforts on its emergency response,” Hannah said. “Unfortunately, West Virginia American Water is unable to assist with natural gas restoration; however, our crews continue to assist Mountaineer Gas with utility locates.”

Justice said he doesn’t’ believe you can put the two utilities in the same class when it comes to helping get things back to normal.

“You see the gas people stepping up and doing lots of stuff. I mean, lots and lots of stuff,” he said. “From the standpoint of setting around and worrying about a lawsuit, when at the same time people are cold and hungry….I don’t get it. I don’t get it and I don’t think it is right.”

Mountaineer Gas is footing the bill for all of the in-home repairs which is usually the responsibility of the customer.