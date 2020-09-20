Justice, Bible Center School discussing how to open schools amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bible Center School in Charleston started last week with face-to-face lessons despite Kanawha County being at the orange level of the state Department of Education’s Sept. 12 coronavirus map. Gov. Jim Justice and Kanawha County health leaders expressed disappointment in the decision, noting the potential risks to teachers, students and their families.

Now, Justice and his administration are speaking to the school about testing students and staff, and allowing classes to continue.

Justice said during last Friday’s coronavirus briefing it could be a way to help other schools, including public institutions.

“There is just so much that we can do in regard to our private and Christian schools, and I surely don’t want us to get in a food fight with one another,” he said. “We want to continue to try to work things

out.”

Justice said one possible outcome of discussions is a model for other schools to follow.

“If we can make it work and make it work in a positive way for all, that’s a win,” he said.

Bible Center School stopped in-person activities on Thursday when Kanawha County went to the red category of the county alert system map.