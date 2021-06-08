Justice appoints new judge to Kanawha County Family Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Julie Pence to serve on the Eleventh Family Circuit Court.

Pence succeeds Ken Ballard, who assumed a new role on the Kanawha County Circuit Court on April 26.

Pence is an alumna of Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law. She has been a licensed attorney since 2002, most recently working at Hardy Pence PLLC as a senior attorney.

She lives in South Charleston with her husband Christopher, who is also an attorney, and their two daughters.