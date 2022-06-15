Justice appoints Cannon to vacant House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jarred Cannon to the House of Delegates.

Cannon will represent the chamber’s 22nd District, which includes parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties. Cannon succeeds Joe Jeffries, who resigned earlier this month because of a new job in Florida.

“I’d like to thank Governor Justice for his confidence in appointing me to represent the 22nd District in the House of Delegates,” Cannon said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor and I am ready to get to work with the Governor and legislative leadership on day one to help make West Virginia the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Cannon is the owner of the public relations firm Athena Consulting. He additionally serves on the board of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and as an organizer for Camp Lincoln, a conservative youth program.

Cannon won the Republican primary for the new 21st District in last month’s election. He will face Tess Jackson in the general election.