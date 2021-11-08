Justice announces third round of Babydog vaccination contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another vaccination incentive campaign featuring Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog Babydog has been announced.

Justice delivered details on the ‘Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ Round 3 drawing during his coronavirus briefing Monday. He said it is geared towards the youngest population in the state. The announcement comes one week after the CDC’s recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.

Justice said there will be four weeks of giveaways that feature 25 $10,000 education savings funds per week. Other prizes include 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

A grand prize will be given away in the first three weeks that is a $50,000 educational savings fund, Justice announced. The final week, week four, will feature a grand prize giveaway of $100,000 educational savings fund to a student.

“We’re going to go out with Babydog, we’re going to dial right into our schools. We’re going to try every way to at least incentive from the standpoint of education,” Justice said.

Justice said that the school where the grand prize winner attends will receive a $50,000 check, or a $100,000 in the final week. He also stated that the school will ‘have some kind of a Babydog and the Governor type party.’

This round of the sweepstakes will feature four weeks of prize giveaways.

The giveaway schedule will begin the week of Nov. 15, before taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, a release said. Giveaways will resume the week of Nov. 29 and continue through the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.