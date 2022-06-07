Jury views evidence including gun used to shoot Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– Jury members in the Joshua Phillips murder trial heard from several Charleston police officers Tuesday including one who recovered the gun used to kill Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

During a second day of testimony, former Charleston Police Detective Joshua McMaster showed the jury a stainless steel firearm and magazine he recovered from Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020, the day Johnson was shot. She died two days later at the hospital.

“It appeared to be in good condition. I believe the slide was locked back,” McMaster said before he held the gun up for the court to view.

Phillips is on trial for first degree murder in connection with Johnson’s death. He also faces a charge of drug possession with intent to deliver.

The state is focusing on the evidence collected at the crime scene and then on drugs located in Phillips’ pants pocket.

Charleston Police Detective Adam Kuhner testified he pulled a number of pills from Phillips’ jeans that were covered in blood.

“A bag of blue pills was located in the change pocket of his pants,” Kuhner said.

Defense attorney John Sullivan told the jury during opening statements Monday they are working to prove Phillips was not a drug dealer.

Body camera footage worn by Charleston Police Cpl. Brandon Rinehart was presented to the jury Tuesday morning. The video showed police “kicking and striking” Phillips as he resisted arrest. Rinehart told the jury he was “very emotional” at the time, but that officers pinned Phillips down to gain more control as a police tactic.

“Typically when you have such non-compliance, you would place someone on the ground so you have better control of them and, at that point, we had zero compliance,” Rinehart said.

Charleston Police Sgt. Greg Lucas testified that Johnson was wearing body camera during the altercation and that her camera was shut off at some point. He emphasized Johnson did not turn the camera off on her own.

“At some point during the contact, the camera had been hit and turned off, so the camera was fully activated,” Lucas said.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey denied a defense motion Tuesday to allow the jury to view video footage of Phillips being transported to an ambulance, citing irrelevancy.

The state has been moving quickly through a list of witnesses. Prosecutors had called more than 10 witnesses since Monday including Charleston resident Michael Oesterreicher who provided cell phone video of the scene showing Johnson laying face down in the ground after being shot.

Johnson’s family members have been in the front row of the courtroom listening to testimony, at times, consoling each other as they wipe away tears.

Sullivan said during opening statements Phillips acted “in fear” and that he was defending himself. Oesterreicher testified he saw Phillips pull his gun first before Johnson could get to her weapon.

Oesterreicher also testified he heard Johnson tell Phillips “don’t do this, don’t do this,” adding her voice sounded “scared, yet authoritative.”

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court.