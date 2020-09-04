Jury: No mercy for Gatewood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury is recommending a Nitro woman go to prison for the rest of her life.

The panel decided against mercy for Cindy Gatewood in the sentencing phase of the 32-year-old’s trial that wrapped up Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The jury convicted Gatewood Thursday of first-degree murder in the September 2018 stabbing death of Cheryl Fisher, 57, of Charleston. Gatewood attacked Fisher in the parking lot of a Sissonville tobacco store. She told police Fisher, who she didn’t know, disrespected her.

Gatewood’s sister, Lisa Auxley, testified in Friday’s sentencing phase and asked the jury to give her sister a chance to rehabilitate her drug addiction during a life with mercy sentence.

“I think if she can get the right treatment and keep at it—and everything like that and take care of some of her other issues–I think it’s more than possible,” Auxley said.

But Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers put on witnesses describing other outbursts of anger by Gatewood, including the attack of a 14-year-old girl a few years ago.

“Remember what Cheryl Fisher’s daughters said, ‘We do not ever want to worry that another family will go through what we went through and what we continue to go through and will go through for the rest of our lives,'” Akers said.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning the recommendation of life in prison with no chance for parole. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit will hold a sentencing hearing at a later date.

The trial was the first jury trial in Kanawha County since March when the pandemic began. The court observed various social distancing guidelines. The county’s large ceremonial courtroom was used. Tabit congratulated those who took part.

“I guess we’re all part of a little piece of history,” Tabit said.

Gatewood is in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.