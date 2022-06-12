Jury in Joshua Phillips murder trial set to continue deliberations on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jurors in the Joshua Phillips trial will return Monday to continue deliberations after being unable to reach a decision Friday.

The jury spent much of Friday discussing Phillips and evidence related to the December 2020 shooting of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson on Garrison Avenue. Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge for Johnson’s death as well as drug possession with intent to deliver.

During the deliberations on Friday, the jury asked one question. They wanted an extra laptop to review the evidence. Johnson’s body cam and dash cam footage from her cruiser were played on a laptop during the trail.

The jury was handed the case of Phillips, 39, on Thursday afternoon and deliberated for about two hours before heading home for the day. Phillips is claiming self-defense. He decided not to testify on his own behalf.

As for the murder charge, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey instructed the jury to reach a verdict for one of the following: guilty of first degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of voluntary manslaughter or not guilty of either of those offenses.

If the jury convicts Phillips of murder, there will be portion of the trial where the jury will decide to allow mercy or no mercy ahead of sentencing.

On Friday evening, Bailey warned jurors about discussing the case and following any local news over the weekend.

“I don’t think the emphasis is they can’t reach a verdict, the emphasis is they feel like they’ve done all they could do today,” Bailey told the courtroom Friday evening.

Jury members will return Monday at 9 a.m.